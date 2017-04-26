Back from the dead! If you're already (re)building your choker collection and lounging in Juicy Couture tracksuits (again), then you're going to want to snatch up the re-released Steve Madden Slinky slides.

This resurrected 1990s iconic style, currently available for pre-order, is making a comeback with a few upgraded adjustments. Whereas the classic sandal had a chunky heel and stitching on the sole, this new version features a flat-bottom platform and smooth sole.

Brian Rasic/Getty

What's still the same? The shoe still has that oh-so-stretchy upper — and we're willing to bet it'll still make that signature smacking sound as it hits the ground. And while it may not be the most practical shoe for long walks, it is still super versatile and easily dressed up or down.

We can't wait to see how celebrities like Britney Spears and Victoria Beckham — who popularized the chunky flatform nearly two decades ago — wear the style now! You can pre-order your pair for $69.95 from stevemadden.com.

