You May Also Like Jeweled Headbands: See Ruth Negga and Janelle Monae's Best Accessories

The day after the Oscars means one thing: an analysis of the best — and most questionable — style and beauty looks from the red carpet! And the Stylish team, joined by fashionista Kelly Killoren Bensimon, couldn’t wait to recap the top hair and makeup looks.

One of our favorite trends of the night? Hair accessories, as modeled by Ruth Negga, Sofia Carson, Janelle Monae and Salma Hayek. Each lady rocked a bejeweled accessory in her tresses, a glamorous touch that's been gaining fans throughout awards season. Whether a headband, a barrette or a necklace repurposed as a tiara, we loved each and every look!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Another one we couldn't resist is red lipstick. It's a red carpet classic, yes, but where better to wear such a statement shade than the biggest red carpet of the year? Nicole Kidman, Emma Stone and Emma Roberts all rocked ruby pouts, and if you're looking to steal their style, shop their exact shades below!

For more of the best beauty moment — and the ones we were less sure of — watch the video above!

Shop the video: Nicole Kidman wore Giorgio Armani Beauty Lip Maestro in #402 ($38, sephora.com); Emma Stone wore Nars Audacious Lipstick in Mona ($34, narscosmetics.com); Emma Roberts wore Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in Red Carpet Red ($34, charlottetilbury.com)

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.