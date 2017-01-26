Every January 1, we resolve to eat healthier, exercise more and break bad habits. This year, however, we decided to lower the bar just a tad and focus on resolutions we can actually keep because, well, priorities. We’ll take clean pores and an Instagram-worthy makeup game over eight hours of sleep and a caffeine-free diet any day. If you’re like Us, read on for more!



Resolve to … experiment with lip color. Bored of the same nude lip, day in and day out? Mix and match 18 matte colors in Anastasia’s lip palette to create more than 40 supersaturated shades in bright, deep, muted and pastel tones. ($48, anastasiabeverlyhills.com)



Resolve to … grow out eyebrows. Benefit BrowVo! Conditioning Eyebrow Primer contains soy protein and keratin to help promote healthy hair growth. Bonus: The clear gel formula forms a layer for brow gel or fibers to grab on to, creating the illusion of thicker brows. ($28, benefitcosmetics.com)



Resolve to … (finally) deal with those pesky grays. Mamas-to-be, this one’s for you: Madison Reed Root Touch-up, available in seven colors, is a titanium dioxide–, paraben-, sulfate- and phthalate-free brush-on powder that covers roots and stays put — yup, even through workouts and rainstorms. ($30, sephora.com)

Resolve to … master a DIY blowout. Living Proof's Blowout Styling & Finishing Spray has a special polymer that adds grip so your brush can hold and shape your ‘do seamlessly. Expect a major volume boost, all-day staying power and reduced time standing in front of a mirror holding a blow dryer. ($24, livingproof.com)



Resolve to … delay getting Botox for as long as possible. When used three times a week for six to eight weeks, red light emitted from the LightStim for Wrinkles device energizes cells and kick-starts the process of building collagen and elastin. Translation: fewer fine lines and wrinkles. ($249, lightstim.com)



Resolve to … remove eye makeup before cleansing. Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water All-in-1 Cleanser + Waterproof Makeup Remover erases every last trace of ink, pencil and gel without irritation. Since oil particles are wrapped in water, it’s ideal for those with sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. ($9, walgreens.com)

