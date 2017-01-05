The 2017 Golden Globes are just days away! And of course, Us Weekly will be on the scene. But what would a red carpet moment be without the perfect dress? That's why we headed to the Bloomingdale's flagship in NYC, where fashion director Brooke Jaffe took our correspondent Christina Garibaldi on a tour of the best dresses. Watch the video to see how it all went down!



Garibaldi took all the trends for a spin, from bright red (a perfect complement to the carpet!) to sheer paneling. But she couldn't resist the allure of the classic, Disney-worthy ball gown. "Every actress and celebrity wants to have that kind of princess moment on the red carpet, so that was the intention," Jaffe tells Stylish. "We've seen actresses, from Olivia Wilde to Emmy Rossum, donning this look on the red carpet. I think it's just sort of a rite of passage."



And indeed, Garibaldi noted, "I feel like Cinderella!"

But in the end, our correspondent went for an entirely different look altogether. (Hint: Can you say sparkles?!) Watch the video above! And tell Us: What do you think of Garibaldi's ultimate choice?



Don't forget to check back in on Globes Sunday, January 8. We'll be reporting on everything, from the red carpet to the ceremony to the afterparties!

