I said yes! My world just became brighter today. #engagement #christmas #love #proposal #marinheadlands #family @adam.touni A photo posted by Brittany Daniel (@iambdaniel) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:23pm PST

Sweet, indeed! Sweet Valley High star Brittany Daniel announced that she and her love, Adam Touni, got engaged on Christmas Day, and she's already showing off her engagement ring.



Daniel, 40, who, alongside her sister, Cynthia Daniel, starred as twins Jessica and Elizabeth Wakefield in the classic '90s series Sweet Valley High, debuted the whopping sparkler via Instagram on December 25. "I said yes! My world just became brighter today," she wrote, captioning a snap of the couple — and the bling, which features a round center stone set in a thick gold band — in front of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.



Touni 'grammed a similar shot with his love, with the caption, "She said 'yes'! In the words of my fiancé, @iambdaniel "Merry Christmas, y'all!"



And of course Cynthia couldn't resist toasting her twin! "My sis @iambdaniel and @adam.touni are getting hitched!" she wrote on Instagram. "I couldn't ask for a better Xmas present. My heart is full of love for these 2 amazing people."



She said "yes"! In the words of my fiancé, @iambdaniel "Merry Christmas, y'all!" #engagementring #engaged #christmasengagement #christmaspresent A photo posted by Adam Touni (@adam.touni) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:06pm PST

Engagement season is definitely in full swing in Hollywood. In addition to the Game alum, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini and The Bachelorette's Jillian Harris all announced their engagements — and revealed their stunning rings — via social media on Christmas Day.



