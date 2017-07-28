Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Chain, chain, chain! Tara Reid has certainly worn her fair share of barely-there outfits, but her dress choice at Los Angeles’ Art with a Cause event on Thursday, July 27, might be her most daring look yet.

The 41-year-old actress walked the red carpet in a mini Showpo dress made entirely of chainmail. Reid wore the unlined frock without a bra, instead covering up with tan pasties and matching nude underwear. She wore her blonde locks slicked back in a ponytail and accessorized with a watch and multiple bracelets. Her nails were painted a pale pink.

It was a pleasure to come out and support @freedomunitedfoundation & @realevanross on the amazing revealing of his latest art work. What a talent! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #ArtWithACause #FreedomUnitedFoundation A post shared by Tara Reid (@tarareid) on Jul 27, 2017 at 11:54pm PDT

The next day, the American Pie alum posted an Instagram photo of herself in the daring outfit posing with actor Evan Ross.

"It was a pleasure to come out and support @freedomunitedfoundation & @realevanross on the amazing revealing of his latest art work. What a talent! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #ArtWithACause#FreedomUnitedFoundation,” she captioned the Instagram.

Last month, Reid opened up about the body-shaming she has experienced as a result of being in the public eye. "Bullying is such a big deal these days and it's something I very much personalized with,” she told E! News. "In my life, I've had a lot of bullying and I know what that feels like and how much it hurt."

The star continued, "What people don't realize is that there's so much kinds of bullying: Social media bullying, cyber bullying, physical bullying, mental bullying, there's different kinds and today it's so bad that people are committing suicide and overdosing."

