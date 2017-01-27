Red lip, classic thing that you like — with a twist! In the just-dropped video for "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," Taylor Swift rocks her signature ruby lips. The only difference? These are glitter-bombed.

Swift, 27, who duets on the Fifty Shades Darker single with BFF Gigi Hadid's love Zayn Malik, strolls around London's St. Pancras Hotel clad in a loosely belted trench and lace lingerie. But the true stunner is her ruby slipper pout, which also managed to garner all the social love. (One tweeter aptly noted, "I hope the red glitter lipgloss market is ready for this fandom!")



As it turns out, we're pretty sure where to send that fandom. While the Grammy winner has yet to confirm it, it appears she utilized celeb makeup artist Pat McGrath's Lust 004 Lab, which includes matte lipsticks, a vinyl gloss, gold pigment and microfine glitter ($60 at sephora.com, though currently sold out). MAC also sells red glitter makeup for skin, face and hair for $22 (maccosmetics.com).



Swift's video with the former One Direction member premiered at midnight on Friday, January 27, and, between the two singers' YouTube pages, was viewed more than 4 million times in the first 12 hours. She teased the video via Instagram two weeks earlier to celebrate her duet partner's birthday with a screenshot. "HAPPY Z DAY," she wrote.



Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.



