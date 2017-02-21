An idea that's on fleek! Peaches Monroee, the teen girl behind the 2014 viral Vine video that introduced the phrase "on fleek" to the world, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to create her own haircare and cosmetics line.

On her campaign's page, Monroee explains that although she invented the popular phrase that caught on with Twitter users such as celebrities Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and Christina Milian, and even brands like House of Pancakes and Taco Bell, she has never "received any money behind it or recognition." Currently a nursing student in college, Monroee explains she has no money to fulfill her "wishes and dreams" of starting a cosmetics and haircare line.



GoFundMe

"I gave the world a word," she told The Fader in 2015. "I can’t explain the feeling. At the moment, I haven’t gotten any endorsements or received any payment. I feel that I should be compensated. But I also feel that good things happen to those who wait."

While the teen waits, her Twitter followers are throwing their support behind her impassioned cause. In one day, she has already raised more $6,000 toward her $100,000 goal.

"People are still using [the phrase]," Monroee explained to The Cut in an email. "When I go places people still recognize me. I was scared at first, but I thought to myself, if it's still being used three years later, why not start something and expand? My plans for the hair line is make sure people enjoy/learn about hair extension, also I want to expand, by reaching millions of people; also with the cosmetic line I want to bring out my creative side, I want so many young ladies and women to feel even more beautiful. But I do know this is going to be hard work but I am willing to do [it], even while in college."

