Model, wife, mom and now author! Tess Holliday recently stopped by Us Weekly’s New York City Headquarters to talk about her new book – The Not So Subtle Art of Being A Fat Girl: Loving The Skin You’re In and open up her purse to Us. Watch the video above to see what’s in her adorable Kate Spade Embellished leather satchel. And check out some of her amazing life lessons from her book, below!

Kate Spade Ma Chérie Embellished Large Lane

“It’s got all of these lovely patches on it which I’m obsessed with because I still feel chic but a little rock and roll.”

Eva New York Mini Straightener

"They’re amazing because they actually work really well."

Elnett Hairspray

"It smells like my grandma and I like it."

Prada Sunglasses



"My fashion icons are Miss Piggy, Dolly Parton, Ms. Frizzle from The Magic School Bus, and Peg Bundy. If you want like a current, cool one, probably Rihanna because everything she wears is amazing and I am team no bra."

Cell Phone Fan

"I have a fan that plugs up to my cell phone to keep me cool. Its honestly so effective, I feel like I’m really your classic fat chick with a fan and a snickers in your bag but I’m so into it."

Holliday, 32, also made time to share her favorite life lessons that she writes about in her new book:



Life Lesson #1: “It’s okay to let people go out of your life. I feel like it’s always good to have a conversation with the person, if you care about them and try and let them know that maybe their relationship isn’t working and see what you guys can do. If you feel like it’s not best, part ways.”

Life Lesson #2: “You can eat your feelings, but guac is extra.”

Life Lesson #3: “LGTB rights are human rights. We should treat other people with respect.”



