The celebrity fashion line we never knew we needed! The Bachelor’s Corinne Olympios just launched an online store, and naturally, some of her new merch is inspired by her infamous catchphrases from the ABC dating competition series.



Olympios, 25, took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 4, to let her followers know about her Team Corn collection, which she designed with Riot Society Clothing.

Courtesy Corinne Olympios/Instagram

“Today my new team corn collection dropped and I am so taken aback by how many people have supported! 💛 I truly thank all of you! 🍾 I teamed up with @riotsocietyclothing and worked with them every step of the way, and now the Team Corn Shop is live!” she captioned a video of herself rocking a “Team Corn” tee. “Link in my bio! 🌽Www.teamcornshop.com 😆 tag #teamcorn when you get your merch!!! 😘”

The line includes an array of men’s and women’s shirts and tanks emblazoned with taglines such as “Make America Corinne Again,” “Dude, I Need Sushi,” and even “But First, Cheese Pasta,” a tribute to the delicious dish Olympios’ nanny, Raquel, became famous for making.

However, it’s the reality TV star’s “Platinum Vagine” top (only $22!) that is causing fans to freak out on social media. “I don't watch The Bachelor. I am however obsessed with Corrine and just bought a platinum vagine shirt ‪#TeamCorn,” one wrote, while another shared: “If I don't get the ‘Platinum Vagine’ shirt I'll never forgive myself.”

As viewers saw on season 21 of The Bachelor, Olympios bragged about her apparently luxurious lady bits before making a failed attempt to seduce Nick Viall in his hotel suite. “I know how to make a man feel good,” the third runner-up boasted in a confessional. “And I do it way better than anyone else because my heart is gold, but my vagine is platinum.”

Click here to see what else Olympios’ Team Corn Shop has to offer.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!