What does one wear as a genre-disrupting action hero? If you’re Charlize Theron in Atomic Blonde, only the most kick-ass designer duds, of course. The 41-year-old star stepped out at the film's L.A. premiere on Monday, July 24, in a daring ensemble perfectly in line with her alter-ego’s edgy style.

Theron sported all black in addition to a Dior leather bralette with branded straps. The Mad Max Fury Road actress topped her daring look with a Dior sheer blouse, fringe skirt and black leather ankle boots and Fred Leighton jewels.

The Oscar winner doesn’t just wear the most stylish ensembles on the red carpet, though. Theron’s character in Atomic Blonde, Lorraine Broughton, turns heads in‘80s-referencing threads, adding flare to the spy-thriller lead’s cool and empowering vibe.

Cindy Evans, the costume designer for the ‘80s spy-thriller spoke with Fashionista about her styling decisions for Broughton. “I looked at a lot of Helmut Newton's work from the ‘80s and couldn't help but be drawn into his photographs and how they imbued strength and sensuality in such a graphic way. I used texture to elevate mood and style and to keep her in a heightened stylistic state,” she said.

The results? Theron's character rocks a black double-breasted long Max Mara coat, Burberry trenchcoats, Stuart Weitzman thigh-high boots, red patent leather Dior pumps, a white Galliano white vinyl trench and a Boy London shirt onscreen.

