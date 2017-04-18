Did you know the first Kardashian to be cast on a reality TV show was actually Kourtney Kardashian? Yep, the oldest of the famous siblings starred in 2005 in E!'s Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive, which documented wealthy kids earning money for charity by working on a farm. The 38-year-old mom of three has come a long way since the days before the world was introduced to reality TV's royal family — and that transformation includes her look. Watch the video above to see how her face changed each year from 2005 to 2017!

In 2007, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians first premiered, a then–28-year-old Kardashian had an entirely different look. The mom of 7-year-old Mason, 4-year-old Penelope and 2-year-old Reign (with ex Scott Disick) often wore her long, dark hair in voluminous curls.

By 2009, Kardashian was pregnant with her first child with Disick (the two had been dating for three years at the time), and starting to wear her hair in straighter styles. Their oldest child, son Mason, was born December 14 of that year.

Kardashian admitted to Us in 2012 that after giving birth, she put too much pressure on herself to lose the baby weight. "I was working out and not eating enough," she told Us at the time. "I definitely pushed myself too hard." In September of that year, she and Disick welcomed their second child, Penelope.

Now into clean eating, Kardashian credits her diet with certain changes in her face. "I definitely feel like beauty is also what you put inside your body," she told the New Potato last May. "So I really take a lot of care with what I eat, and what I feed my kids." Her fruit- and veggie-based diet is gluten- and dairy-free.

After testing out a variety of looks over the past 12 years, Kardashian has decided that a new mantra suits her everyday life: less is more. "I think natural beauty is so pretty," she told the New Potato. "I think it’s fun to play and do a bright lip once in a while and have fun with it — or if you’re making a fashion statement with your makeup and it goes with your outfit, I think it is definitely fun to play, but I think natural beauty is the best."

Relive her full evolution in the video above!

