Kylie Jenner may have krossed the line. On Tuesday, March 21, the 19-year-old cosmetics mogul announced a new line of blushes with some very scandalous names, and the internet is not impressed.

The collection includes five matte blushes in a range of colors from bright coral to bubblegum pink — each (with the exception of a red variant titled “Hopeless Romantic”) given a provocative moniker.

The labels in question? “X Rated,” “Barely Legal,” “Virginity” and lastly, “Hot and Bothered.” While NSFW names have long been a trend in the beauty industry — hello, NARS’ Orgasm blush! — social media users are concerned about the message Jenner is sending, given the legions of young girls who look up to the teen reality TV star.

“Can Kylie Jenner not sexualize young women w her blush names like ‘virginity" and "barely legal?’” one tweeter asked, while another wrote: “It's like kyliecosmetics is just asking for controversy by calling a shade of blush barely legal.”

Take a look at some more online reactions below:

@KylieJenner you make me sick. Millions of young girls look up to you (who knows why?)and you choose blush names that sexualize young girls? — shell (@munchkin_little) March 22, 2017

@KylieJenner blush names are the stages of her and tygas relationship pic.twitter.com/Ibs38l92u6 — Eda Deniz (@EdaDenizci) March 21, 2017

@KylieJenner trying to follow in @NARSissist footsteps with risqué names for blushes, but 'barely legal'? Wow — Abi (@AbisParty) March 23, 2017

Kylie Jenner named one of her blushes "barely legal" maybe just to remind everyone???? — Francesca (@fchiodoo) March 21, 2017

how could you call a makeup product 'barely legal' 😶 kylie jenner should be fucking ashamed of herself — Liz Buckley (@MissLizBuckley) March 21, 2017

has kylie jenner honestly called one of her blushes "barely legal" HONESTLY pic.twitter.com/OLhJoVGjZA — josiest 👽 (@josieisamess) March 21, 2017

I can't believe Kylie Jenner is bringing a blusher out called 'Barely Legal' — Kath (@thatgirlkath) March 21, 2017

Now I do love @KylieJenner but I do find labeling something"Barely Legal" inappropriate especially when the theme is so sexual. pic.twitter.com/vkVQ3Cfue5 — Farah ☥ (@farahorsomethin) March 21, 2017

Seriously @KylieJenner, choose better names for your products. You have 12+ year old fans! "Barely Legal" "Virginity" 🙄 — Girl About Toon (@GirlAboutToon_) March 21, 2017

This isn’t the first time Kylie Cosmetics has disgruntled fans. Earlier this month, social media took aim at the Puma brand ambassador’s makeup company after many customers received empty boxes meant to be filled with her new line of highlighters, cleverly called “Kylighters.”

Jenner has yet to respond to the controversy over Kylie Cosmetics’ suggestive blush names, nor the highlighter debacle.

