Morning Makeup Tip: The One Hair Product You Need to Own

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.



In today’s video, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on must-have hair products — specifically the one product that every person needs to own if they want their hair to look and feel great.

