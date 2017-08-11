Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Looks like that one hurt! Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who revealed on Monday, August 7, that he was covering up his signature bull tattoo with some fresh ink, finally showed off his brand new tat — and it's pretty unexpected.

Johnson, 45, posted a Friday, August 11, Instagram of his old bull tattoo next to his updated ink: a massive decaying bull skull!

"Evolution of the bull," the Baywatch actor captioned the shot crediting artist Nikko Hurtado from Los Angeles' Black Anchor Tattoo for the piece. It took three sessions and 22 hours to complete.

He went on to share what the updated tattoo represents to him: "Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history. From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life's hard lessons I've learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles — I'm so grateful to have 'em because they're earned. To the horns, not pointing up or out to the side, but pointing straight ahead representing relentless energy and forward progress," he wrote.

Johnson also revealed the ink’s spiritual meaning: "The core and anchor of this image is in the eye. Look closely and you'll find the life, energy, power and you'll feel the MANA (spirit). The eye tells the story of a disruptive positive energy always ready to dent the universe."

He added, "Depending on the light and angle, sometimes the energy's subtle and sometimes it's glaring. But it's always alive and ready to disrupt the universe and love and protect my family and all things I love with intense passion and gratitude. Cheers to living, learning, evolving and growing. And to the positive disrupters ready to dent the universe."

Always a jokester, he closed his post with a quippy hashtag: "#NowLetsBreakOutTheTequila."

