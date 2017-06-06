The Summer Trend Rihanna Can’t Stop Wearing

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty

Work! Rihanna cannot stop rocking the off-the-shoulder look. It is undoubtedly the hottest trend this summer with celebs like Selena Gomez, Jenna Dewan Tatum, and Bella Hadid embracing their bare shoulders. RiRi’s new twist on the style? Her ensembles are oversized!

INSTARimages.com

Rihanna's Sexiest Nude Moments

The "Desperado” singer most recently was photographed sporting the look in Miami on Monday, June 5, while filming a music video with DJ Khaled for his new album, Grateful. Rihanna, 29, donned a sheer yellow, loose fitted, off-the-shoulder blouse with matching pants. The top was knotted, which showed off some skin around her abdomen.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty

Rihanna's Red Carpet Style Evolution

Last week, the Grammy winner stole the show at Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, June 1. She wore a low-cut black tank top with a chic black off-the-shoulder oversized jacket, scoring major sexy chic points.

Jerritt Clark/Getty

15 Times Rihanna Defined DNGAF Cool

The style icon previously attended the Madeworn x Roc96 pop-up shop on Wednesday, May 31, in L.A. in a white oversized mens shirt. The "Kiss It Better” singer stunned in the Junn J. shirt, letting it hang off of her shoulders and cinch her waist line. She topped off the look with a Maison Margiela belt and clear heels.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

The Bates Motel actress also then took it to the next level on May 23, when she stepped out in an Adams Dolan Indigo Denim outfit in NYC. The jacket was large, but the Barbadian beauty pulled it off.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Rihanna first began sporting the look during Memorial Day weekend in NYC on Sunday, May 28. She wore a light blue and white pinstriped button-down with distressed jeans and cream colored-leather boots.

Tell Us: What do you think of Rihanna's latest style choices?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!