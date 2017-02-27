Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Subtle, but strong! Emma Stone and Dakota Johnson both supported Planned Parenthood in a tiny, yet powerful way at the 89th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Be sure to follow the results of tonight's show on Us Weekly's live blog here.



Some stars chose to vocalize issues close to them during their acceptance speeches, but the two actresses showcased their support for the women’s rights and health care organization in a symbolic and silent way — through a pin.



Stone, who is nominated for Best Actress for her work in La La Land, stunned in a gold Givenchy Haute couture adorned with fringe and intricate beading. The 28-year-old, who wore Alexander McQueen to the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29, opted to place her pin under the left strap of her gown and kept it there throughout the show.



Also dressed in gold, Dakota Johnson decided to place her PP pin on her Gucci clutch rather than her also Gucci silk gown. To show its gratitude for the Fifty Shades actress, Planned Parenthood shared a close-up picture of her bag on its Twitter account. The organization wrote, “Dakota Johnson is showing her support for Planned Parenthood at the #Oscars.#IStandWithPP"



Other celebrities like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruth Negga and Busy Philipps chose to support another non-profit organization, American Civil Liberties Union, by wearing blue ribbon pins on the red carpet.

Johnson and Stone’s pins are available to purchase on Planned Parenthood’s website in two different sizes for $4.95 and $5.95 with the money going directly to the charity.



