When several people at work, including your boss, ask you not once but twice what you’ve “done” to your lips to make them look poutier and more pillowy, you know you’ve got your hands on a winning product.

Sara Happ Sweet Clay Lip Mask, the newest addition to the Sara Happ lip family, is a mask made out of buttery bentonite clay sourced from the Himalayas (bonus points given for its bubble-gum-pink color). You’ll want to slather a generous layer of this creamy formula over your mouth like you would frost a cake. Let it sit for 2 minutes or 20 (I tested in out while soaking in an Epsom-salt bath before bed) — there are no rules here. Wipe away residue with a warm washcloth or tissue and apply a coat of Happ's Lip Slip on top.

When you’re wearing the mask, it’ll (almost) look like you’re wearing a lip color from Kylie Jenner’s coveted cosmetics line. Almost. After the application, your skin will be smoother and softer and, in my case, unexpectedly plumper thanks to the stem-cell technology also found in this little pot of heaven. Try it once a week — results will last ’til your next session.

But while you oh-so-patiently wait for the mask to launch, check out a few of our other favorites from her line, including the Sparkling Grapefruit Lip Scrub, the Lip Slip balm and the Ballet Slip lip color loved by celebrity fans such as Molly Sims and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The mask retails for $32 and launches on sarahapp.com this Saturday, April 1.

