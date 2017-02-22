You May Also Like Why We’re Obsessed with Katy Perry's New Mermaid-Inspired Makeup Collection

We know what you’re thinking — it 100 percent looks like a breast implant insert, but hear Us out. The MakeupDrop is the only tool you need on your vanity and can replace the majority of the brushes you don’t have a clue what to do with. Unlike most sponges, this palm-sized applicator is made out of non-porous silicone, so it’s easy to clean and not a single drop of product goes to waste (sponges can soak up all that expensive product!).

Basically, you can use this little guy to apply any liquid or cream formula — from moisturizers, serums and masks to foundation, eye shadow and blush. Pretty perfect, right?

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

“What happens with traditional sponges is that they get muddy when more than one product is being applied,” explains makeup artist Pati Dubroff (she used it to blend Dior foundation on Natalie Portman at the SAG Awards on January 29, above). “Because the MakeupDrop is silicone, I’m able to use either side with the same or different shades and it does not disturb the integrity of the colors. Everything is very clean and concise when applying and blending anything from foundation to creamy cheek color or highlighter. Also, the clarity of the silicone applicator gives you a little window to what you are doing underneath.”

For Chrissy Teigen’s Grammys look on February 12, above, makeup artist Patrick Ta used the tool’s narrow tip to tap lighter shades from the Sephora Collection Contour Palette under eyes, across the forehead and down the bridge of the nose.

Get yours now! The MakeupDrop costs $20 on makeupdrop.com.

