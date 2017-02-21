You May Also Like What Happens When You Use Highlighters to Do a Full Face of Makeup?

Put away your bronzers and blushes for winter. Spring 2017 is all about the highlighter; but with all of the various iterations flooding the market this season, what’s a girl or guy to do? Luckily, Stylish editors have canvassed the market and we've honed in on the one highlighter you need to add to your arsenal. The winner: Becca’s Shimmering Skin Perfector in Limited-Edition Prismatic Amethyst. This must-have contains pale gold, violet and rose-colored chrome pigments that dance across your skin outdoors (and in candlelight), giving off the most unicornlike iridescent glow without veering into scary Halloween makeup territory.

Here are a few ways to get your glow on!

As a highlighter: Sweep the powder across the high points of the face, including cheekbones, over and under brow bones, the cupid’s bow and the bridge of the nose. A fluffy brush can grab onto tons of pigment, so you’ll only need one swipe to amp up radiance.

As an eyeshadow: Layer it over any of your go-to matte neutrals for a glitzy, multidimensional effect.

As an eyeliner: Dip a liner brush into water, sweep it across the powder and trace over lash lines.

As a frosty lipstick finish: Paint lips in pink, nude or wine. Tap your ring finger into the powder and press pigment over the center of lips. Press lips together to blend.

Get yours now! The powder costs $38 and launches on sephora.com tomorrow and in stores March 1.

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!