Thylane Lena-Rose Blondeau is the new face of L’Oréal Paris! The beauty brand announced on Wednesday, April 5 — Blondeau’s birthday — that the French model, 16, will become its newest global spokesperson and the face of L’Oréal’s Hydra Genius campaign.

“I am so honored to join the L’Oréal Paris family, which is one of the most amazing beauty brands I always dreamt about,” Blondeau said in a statement. “Now I am turning 16, working alongside beauty talents and spokespersons I’ve long admired, is the best gift ever! L’Oréal Paris is truly a brand where I feel I can be myself, defending values that matter for me such as self-confidence and self-esteem. And the adventure is just getting started.”

Blondeau, who walked the runway for Jean Paul Gaultier at age 4, made waves in the fashion industry at age 10 when she appeared on the pages of French Vogue in heavy makeup and a gold blazer with a deep V. While U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron and the Mothers’ Union condemned the photos for sexualizing a child, her mom, fashion designer Veronika Loubry, reportedly defended the images. "The only thing that shocks me about the photo is the necklace that she's wearing, which is worth 3 million Euros," she was quoted as saying to a French newspaper at the time.

Now, at 16, Blondeau boasts 1 million Instagram followers and has become L’Oréal’s youngest Loréalista, joining fellow models and social media standouts Karlie Kloss, Irina Shayk, Alexina Graham, Barbara Palvin and Isabeli Fontana in her role with the company.

