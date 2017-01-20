Step aside Ivanka, Tiffany Trump has arrived. The 23-year-old daughter of Donald Trump has her inauguration looks all figured out, thanks to her own sense of style and some slight help from family friend and celebrity stylist Phillip Bloch.

“I’m blown away that she got this far and found the designers on her own while filling out applications to law school,” Bloch tells Us Weekly of Tiffany, explaining that the University of Pennsylvania alum has primarily has been styling herself for public appearances. “She did 99% of the work, I’m just helping out.”



Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The blonde, whose mom is Trump's ex-wife Marla Maples, kicked off the festivities during last night’s donors dinner in an Anne Bowen dress and opted for a sleek white ensemble by Chinese designer Taoray Wang for Trump’s oath of office on Friday, January 20. She paired her Taoray Wang white double-breasted custom coat with a pair of ankle emerald green “Farfalla” suede boots by British designer Aruna Seth, which go for $935.50 a pair. Her sister, Ivanka, also opted for white for the big day.

Clint Spaulding/WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

For the inaugural ball this evening, Bloch tells Us that Tiffany is planning on wearing Iranian designer Simin.

Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images

“This girl is supporting her dad and did this on her own, not with some glam squad putting it all together for her,” Bloch boasts of his client. “That’s pretty impressive.”

Watch the video above for all the details on her stepmother, First Lady Melania Trump’s looks as well!



