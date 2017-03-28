A post shared by Jerrod Blandino (@jerrodblandino) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

Shimmer and shine! Too Faced cofounder and chief creative officer Jerrod Blandino revealed on Instagram Saturday, March 25, that the makeup company will be releasing a Glitter Bomb palette this summer.

“Get ready to sparkle!” he captioned a picture of the palette, which features eight vibrant hues and two bases. “The brightening & deepening bases will revolutionize your Glitterization #June2017 #toofaced #tfglitterbomb #sneakypeek”

Commenters immediately fell in love with the Glitter Bomb, and appreciated the inclusion of the two base shades. Plus with names like Rosé All Day, Work It and Glitter Goals, the eye shadow collection epitomizes everything beauty devotees are looking for in 2017.

But of course, the brand that gave the world its first glitter eye shadow almost two decades ago has more than one glitzy product in the works. Late last year, Blandino announced that he plans on “reinventing glitter in 2018,” and already announced a revolutionary glitter eyeliner.

“I created an eyeliner that’s fully glitter but will peel off like latex rubber so it doesn’t get everywhere,” Blandino told the crowd at a December press event. “I don’t always want to do something better, I want to do it different. That’s how you change the world. You don’t change the world by doing it better.”

Though neither the unnamed glitter liner nor the Glitter Bomb have an exact arrival date or price, it’s safe to say makeup lovers can certainly plan on adding sparkle to their routines over the course of the next few years.

