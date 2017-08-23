It's no secret that glitter makeup is really having a moment right now. If you've been on Instagram in the last, oh, day, you've definitely seen stunning images of shimmering, glimmering lipsticks, eyeshadows and nail polishes filling up your feed. Well, Too Faced is ready to raise the sparkly trend one by introducing glitter skincare.

That's right, glitter skincare is on its way. Too Faced's cofounder Jerrod Blandino just teased the brand's upcoming glitter face mask and we cannot be more excited!



#tfsneakypeek I'm working on something beyond Magical to make your skin Glow! #WeLiveInGlitter #GlitterMakesYouPretty #youveneverseenanythinglikethis ✨#toofaced | 📸: Devon A post shared by Jerrod Blandino (@jerrodblandino) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

"#tfsneakypeek I'm working on something beyond Magical to make your skin Glow! #WeLiveInGlitter #GlitterMakesYouPretty #youveneverseenanythinglikethis ✨#toofaced | 📸: Devon," the makeup mogul captioned a Monday, August 21, Instagram video of a woman using what appears to be the product.



Courtesy of Jerrod Blandino/Instagram

In the clip, the woman slathers her face in a super sparkly cream looking like (true to Blandino's hashtag!) a product we've never seen before. (GlamGlow and I Dew Care have metallic face masks which are very pretty, but the glitter version is next level.) Unfortunately, the video is in black-and-white, so no word yet on what magical colors Too Faced has dreamt up. Still, the face mask looks ultra-luxurious and we're predicting that it's going to be the most Instagrammable glitter product yet.

Blandino didn't share any information about a launch date, so we'll be anxiously awaiting more news about when we'll be able to get our hands on this product!

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.