If you're anything like Us, you're already working on your holiday wish list — even though the 2017 holiday season is still a very long five months away. That's why we're giving super advance notice of this upcoming product that you're definitely going to want to add to your list: a Trapper Keeper.

That's right, a Trapper Keeper. But this isn't just any Trapper Keeper. It's a makeup-filled one! Too Faced, the cosmetics brand known for it's bright and beautiful packaging, is going to launch a makeup bundle that will be housed in a binder reminiscent of the '90s, just in time for Christmas.

Last week, Too Faced founder Jerrod Blandino revealed that the launch will be part of the brand's holiday lineup in an Allure Facebook Live. He confirmed the news in multiple Instagram posts sharing sneak peeks of the exciting item, which would make a perfect gift for any makeup lover.

Called the Pretty Little Planner, the Trapper Keeper is a gorgeous robin egg blue etched with gold letters that read "Wake Up. Make Up. Repeat." Inside the zippered case, which has a hanging gold tassel, is an eyeshadow palette and what looks like a tube of the brand's famous Better Than Sex mascara.

But don't think there are only beauty products in the case! Naturally, the Trapper Keeper is equipped with a 2018 planner (it has "Best Year Ever" inscribed on the front in a golden heart) inside.

According to Blandino's Instagram post, the bundle will be available exclusively at Ulta (no exact date yet). We can't wait!

