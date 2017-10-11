Courtesy JC Penney

Love Tracee Ellis Ross’ fashion? Now you can snag the Golden Globe award winner’s style at a great price when her first-ever capsule collection launches at JC Penney on November 12.



The 44-year-old Black-ish star, who is a former model and fashion editor, announced the news on social media in an Instagram post, saying, “I’m soooooo excited to announce that I've partnered with @JCPenney to create a holiday collection that I hope empowers women to embrace their joyful spirit. Each piece was imagined and designed by me!”

She gave Us a sneak peek of the line on her Instagram yesterday, sharing a shot of herself in the Glorious Dress, a blue and pink polka frock with an empire waist that costs $49, for an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. Tracee also rocked a menswear inspired look from her collection to film The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, sporting the black Heaven Tux and Lady Button Down.

The Tracee Ellis Ross for JCPenney collection features sparkly dresses, trousers, jackets, sleepwear, athleisure, purses, scarves and even home goods. More great news: not only is it totally affordable, but the clothing will fit almost any body type. “Prices range from $12-$75, and sizes range from Small to 3X — for everybody and every body!” she continued.

“It’s been my lifelong dream to design a line of clothing to utilize my love of style and clothes and to create a collection accessible to everyone that empowers women to embrace their joyful spirit,” she said in a statement from JCPenney. “Each piece is timeless and versatile, classic but with flavor. They can be mixed and matched to create elegant looks for everybody and every body. JCPenney was a wonderful partner for me as I designed this affordable collection because I truly believe that looking good does not have to cost a lot. At the same time I thought why not expand the joy of getting dressed into a few beautiful home décor items? These pieces add a special touch when entertaining friends and loved ones this holiday season, giving some sparkle and joy."

The Tracee Ellis Ross for JCPenney collection will be available online and in stores on November 12, but JCPenney Rewards members will get to shop the pink and sequin dresses (which she models in the above photo) from her collection before the official launch date. Sign us up!



