Travis Takes On Festival Inspired Graffiti Lips, Glitter Brows and Hair Tattoos

Flower Crowns and Flash-Tats around the arms are so 2012! Let’s take a look at some hot new festival season beauty trends for 2017. In this week’s Travis Takes On, Senior Reporter and beauty fanatic Travis Cronin shows how to step up your glitter game with some easy—but fierce—beauty trends perfect for any music festival.

Graffiti Lips are a unique way to step up any festival ensemble with an original and guaranteed conversation starting signature look. If you were not blessed with big lips, Travis recommends starting with Violent Lips’ InstaPlumper ($18.00 on ViolentLips.com) leave on treatment, to give you more surface area to work with. The InstaPlumper contains natural ingredients including; cinnamon oil, sunflower oil, ginger oil, peppermint and coffee bean oil to give your mouth a pouty plump for up to 8 hours. Be prepared: the treatment will tingle!

After your lips are plumped and primed, let the lip flash-tatting begin. Use scissors to cut out the desired tattoos (Minis by Violent Lips $10.00 on ViolentLips.com), peel off the plastic then transfer onto the lip, by using a wet paper towel or napkin. This process may be familiar to those of you who have used temporary tattoos before, but Cronin recommends sliding the back paper off instead of peeling it backwards; the decal will go on more smoothly. Continue applying several of the decals to the lips all over in a scattered fashion to create the graffiti look.

If graffiti lips are a little too intense for your festival beauty needs, Travis recommends adding some hair tattoos to turn up an outfit. Using hair specific flash-tats from scünci** (4.99 at Walgreens or Walmart) and use the same process as a lip tattoo, cutting, placing, onto the hair, pushing a damp cloth onto the tattoo and hold for 15-30 seconds. Transferring the hair tattoos can be a little tricky so be sure to slide the back of the decal off instead of peeling it up from one side to ensure that the tattoo looks fresh and intact.

It's all in the subtle details ⚡️⚡️⚡️ @manes.n.makeup. #hairgoals #ugotthis #scunci A post shared by Official Instagram of scünci (@scunci) on May 19, 2016 at 4:09pm PDT

The final look demoed in this week’s video are glitter brow tips. These are probably the easiest and least expensive way to shine while you’re dancing at Coachella or crowd surfing at Governor’s Ball. To apply glitter to the brow, under eyes or any part of the body, Cronin recommends Vaseline as the easiest method of application. Start by using a q-tip and applying Vaseline to the end of the eyebrow or under the eyes. After the Vaseline is in place take any color loose glitter (Recollections Signature Extra Fine Glitter $3.99 at Michaels.com) and apply with a Q-tip or fingers on top of the Vaseline. After application take a fresh Q-tip and clean up any excess glitter to make sure the it looks sharp. The Q-tip will work as an eraser and take off any lingering sparkles.

Take these beauty trends and of become the glitter unicorn you’ve always wanted to be!