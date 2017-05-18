Travis Takes On! Microblading Madonna's Semi Permanent Eyebrow Tattoos

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

How to achieve a permanent state of "On Fleek"! This week Us Weekly's Senior Reporter, Travis Cronin, takes on the celeb loved trend of semi-permanent eyebrow tattooing, known as microblading. Celebrities like Madonna and Bella Thorne have gone under the blade for beauty and Cronin stopped by eyebrow expert, Kendra Bray's, permanent makeup studio Better Brows in NYC to see why celeb are flocking to this procedure to wake up red carpet ready.

B says her clients all come in with different eyebrow dreams and goals "I have a long consultation with every client, where I listen to what they're looking for and we figure our a plan from there." Bray says "I always create and outline of the desired brows first before we ever start blading"



After the initial consultation, which lasts about an hour designing the perfect eyebrow shape, Bray will apply numbing cream for about 30 minutes to make sure the clients pain is minimal. "The pain is different for everyone, it depends on skin type and of course pain threshold, but no one has ever walked out half way through!" Bray tells Us.

A cut is made into the skin and then pigment is applied into the area, creating the illusion of an actual eyebrow hair, this is how the process different from the dated permanent eyebrow tattooing using a machine that can only create one single block of color. "I ask clients to not pluck or trim their eyebrows before the come in for the consultation, leaving as much hair as possible allows us to create a shape." Bray recommends, "I'll go in and pluck to trim anything and then add new hairs with the microblading, hiding them throughout your natural eyebrows."



http://www.usmagazine.com/stylish/news/everything-you-should-know-before-you-get-microbladed-brows-w478286

This celeb-loved procedure will give you catwalk ready brows for up to two years! So it's a great way to embrace the bushy eyebrow trendy without committing to a lifetime of full brows. "How long they last depends on the clients skin type, everyone is a little different, but most clients can expect their microblading to last anywhere from a year and a half to two years," Bray tells Us.

If you've over plucked in the past, or just want some thick Cara Delevinge brows check out the before and after photos on Better Brows to see if microblading is for you!