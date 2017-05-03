Travis Takes On: Naomi Campbell’s Volumizing Eyelash Extensions





This week in "Travis Takes On," Us Weekly Senior Reporter Travis Cronin gets lashed — eyelashed, that is, with individual eyelash extensions to help his peepers pop. This beauty trend started to gain steam in the early to mid-2000s, with celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez rocking the ultra luxe fox fur and mink individual extensions. Today the trend is still going strong.

Getty Images

Celebrity eyelash expert Clementina Richardson has a few tips for anyone wanting to take the plunge. "I customize each look to each individual client. Every client’s eyes are different," Richardson says. "I have this technique called the eye lift, where I place longer lashes towards the arch of the eyebrow. It really opens up the eye."

Getting individual lashes is a great way to wake up camera-ready. “One of the most common things I hear from clients is that they love waking up, looking over at their [significant others] and having eyelashes that already look like they have mascara on them," the Envious Lashes owner tells Us. "Every client tells me they look so much more awake and alert after I apply their lashes."

Richardson advises that clients prep their lashes before an appointment. “Don’t wear any mascara the day of an appointment, and definitely not waterproof mascara — it can make the application much harder," the celebrity lash artist tells Us. She adds: "It’s not a one-size-fits-all process. Everyone is different, so it’s important to start with a consultation to figure out which shape works best for your face. You don’t want that cookie-cutter lash look.”

P Williams/WireImage

According to Richardson, the lash extensions can last anywhere from four to eight weeks. As far as maintenance, Richardson says, “Satin or silk pillowcases are great — they stop the lashes from rubbing. You don’t want to be sleeping on a cotton pillowcase with lash extensions.”

Watch above to see how the painless, celeb-loved process is done!