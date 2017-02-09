After Nordstrom dropped Ivanka Trump from its fall lineup, and her father, President Donald Trump, used the @POTUS Twitter account to bash the retailer, Kellyanne Conway hit Fox News on Thursday, February 9, with one very questionable message.



Speaking live from the White House, Conway, 50, told Fox & Friends, "They're using the most prominent woman in Donald Trump's [family] — she's his daughter — and they're using her, who's been a champion for women empowerment, women in the workplace, to get to him. So I think people can see through that."



Then, Trump's campaign manager-turned-adviser said, "Go buy Ivanka's stuff, is what I would tell you. I hate shopping, and I'm going to get some myself today."



Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Fortune

Immediately, Twitter erupted — understandably so. As federal law states, public servants can not use their position "for the endorsement of any product, service or enterprise, or for the private gain of friends, relatives, or persons with whom the employee is affiliated in a nongovernmental capacity."



Now, #BuyIvanka is officially trending. And while many people are using the hashtag to say that they will be purchasing the first daughter's products — one even quoted Michelle Obama to do so — just as many served Conway some real (and Constitution-educating) shade.



🔥Fire sale of US Constitution and Conflict of Interest Laws at #BuyIvanka. Ethics also on discount! — Mary Waygan (@MWaygan) February 9, 2017

Ahem



Code of Federal Regulations › Title 5 › Chapter XVI › Subchapter B › Part 2635 › Subpart G › Sec 2635.702#BuyIvanka? #GrabYourWallet pic.twitter.com/AaNR4CLuyu — Francisca Vigaud-W. (@cubanahumana) February 9, 2017

Thanks for the fashion tip, @KellyannePolls, but I'm trying to buy made in America these days. pic.twitter.com/9lusjcZWHj — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) February 9, 2017

#BuyIvanka a new business model - she clearly needs something better. — Soeren Staun (@SoerenStaun) February 9, 2017

#buyivanka a deprogramming counselor and a safe house. — Guillaume Fox (@GuyReynard) February 9, 2017

Does the Office of Government Ethics still exist? I'm only half joking. #BuyIvankasStuff — Deedee Paluch (@deedee_paluch) February 9, 2017

Really? With all the suffering in the world, your first thought is to rush out to spend your money to support a billionaire? #BuyIvanka pic.twitter.com/77QFNjhsZb — Sarah Spengeman (@everyday_eden) February 9, 2017

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.



