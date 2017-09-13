Maarten de Boer/NBC via Getty

As the longtime host of America's Next Top Model, Tyra Banks has always been an advocate for all kinds of diversity in the fashion world. So when Kmart announced that it would make a big move towards size-inclusivity by relabeling its "plus-size" clothing, swimwear and undergarment lines as "fabulously sized," Banks, 43, was a big fan of the decision.

"I think that's a really great decision," the America's Got Talent host exclusively told Us Weekly at the AGT season 12 semifinals in Hollywood on Tuesday, September 12. "Five years ago on America's Next Top Model, I stopped saying 'plus-size' and I said 'fiercely real' in terms of bodies that are curvy or thicker and sexy bodies. So it looks like Kmart is following with the F-word with their own version!"

Kmart recently announced its decision to use more inclusive labeling terms. "There's nothing more attractive than a woman wearing confidence — and there's nothing she can't do," the department store shared on its YouTube channel. "Now every woman can look as good as she feels while she conquers the world with amazing fashions at great prices from Kmart."

In addition to the new language which celebrates a more inclusive approach to fashion, Kmart is also ensuring that all of the women's apparel lines it carries feature a full range of sizes which will be featured in-store. The department store will also remove "plus-size" labeling from swimwear and undergarments.



"When we reached out to our members on social media, they told us we needed to have a better assortment and that we should we call it something different," Kelly Cook, Kmart's chief marketing officer told Women’s Wear Daily of the decision to change. "They absolutely love this whole mantra of 'Fabulously Sized.' We're proud to provide this apparel, and we're also proud about our price points."



