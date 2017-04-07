Unicorn Horn–Shaped Makeup Brushes Have Arrived

The unicorn trend is at it again. While you would be hard-pressed to find a living breathing unicorn, unicorn-themed makeup is a whole different story. And now, brushes are getting involved in the mythical mix.

Because, after all, what is the point in having unicorn-inspired highlighters, lipsticks and blush if you can’t apply them with unicorn-themed brushes?

Enter: Primark. The United Kingdom–based retailer created a magical five-piece set complete with a fan brush, blush brush, foundation brush and two eyeshadow brushes. And of course, it is not your basic set. Each horn-shaped brush has aqua handles, as well as pastel purple, orange and pink bristles.



The set, which sells for $10, is way cheaper than O.G. Unicorn Lashes Collection that launched last September, not to mention Tarte’s magic wands set, which retails for $39. Unfortunately, it is going to be hard to get your hands on them. They are currently available for purchase only at Primark stores, and there are only seven locations in the United States.



However, with festival season right around the corner, the timing of the launch couldn’t be more perfect. Sparkle on!



