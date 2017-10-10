Urban Decay basically changed the game with the Naked Palette. Over the past few years the various iterations of their treasure trove eyeshadows have spawned countless looks and trends — and now UD is changing the conversation with a set that is totally different from their previous releases: The Heavy Metals Palette.



The brand released a snapshot of their latest goody and while specifics like the release date and pricing are still unknown, we do know quite a few things. First: the mirror on the palette no longer flips up — instead, the mirror is flanked by two sets of 10 eyeshadows (versus the dozen hues in a traditional Naked Palette). One one side, you have gorgeous metallic neutrals that run from warm browns and burgundy to cool silvery and pewter shades. On the other side of the palette is a heavy duty dose of fun shades from teal and emerald to black and royal purple with the same sparkly finish.



In other words, Urban Decay has put all of the shades you would have used up in your Naked Palettes first and put them in one amazing container. but it gets even better — the brand upgraded them. According to UD founder Wende Zomnir, this palette holds the “creamiest, most amazing, shiny metallics we’ve ever created.”



We’re looking forward to upping the level of sultry-eye game that we serve this season, and Stylish is thinking that this palette just may be the golden ticket. We might even be more excited for this launch than we were forthe Naked Heat Palette.



