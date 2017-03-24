Vanessa Carlton didn't mean to be trendy. The 36-year-old mom of Sidney, 2 (with husband John McCauley), wears her Clare V. fanny pack for a purely practical reason: "When I take my daughter to the park, I need both hands." The singer, whose EP Earlier Things Live is out now, unzips her pouch for Us.



AIR CONDITIONING

"I have dried sage and matches. I'm in so many different hotel rooms, so I like to burn it. It keeps everything smelling good and purifies the air."

Jerod Harris/WireImage

SNACK ATTACK

"On tour, we usually have leftover stuff from the venue. We'll have avocados that we cut up and we'll have nuts. We sound like such hippies!"

Shana Novak

NO SICK DAYS

"I carry Gaia Echinacea Goldenseal Propolis Throat Spray. You can find it in any health-food store. If you feel like you're getting the flu, the Propolis is really strong."

FINISHING TOUCH

"I use Glossier Generation G lip stain in the color Jam if I want to look a little bit more put together. It goes on sheer but looks like a lip stain. It's really good."

BOOKING IT

"Right now, I'm reading Sick in the Head by Judd Apatow. It's a collection of his interviews with other artists. I find it fascinating. I particularly love the Q&A with his wife, Leslie Mann."

