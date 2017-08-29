Vanessa Hudgens Channels Her Inner Khaleesi With Ice Blonde Hair

While you're grieving the end of Game of Thrones season seven and praying the rumors that the HBO hit may not return until 2019 are false, let Us distract you with some photos of Vanessa Hudgens, who just debuted a fresh new 'do that's serving up some serious Khaleesi vibes.

The So You Think You Can Dance judge, 28, ditched her signature brunette hair in favor of an ice blonde style on Monday, August 28.

"BLONDE for So you think you can dance!!!!!" the Grease! Live star posted on Instagram alongside a photo of her long, platinum locks, which were styled into loose waves. In the pic, Hudgens' makeup is bright, bold and beautiful with shimmering pink eyeshadow and a fierce red lipstick.

DEATH TO THE OLD TAYLOR lol #havingwaytoomuchfun @taylorswift A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Aug 28, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT

Though we think the new hair makes her look just like a glam version of GOT character Daenerys Targaryen, Hudgens clearly feels inspired by another famous face: Taylor Swift. In an Instagram video posted the same day, the actress sings along to the 27-year-old pop star's newest single, "Look What You Made Me Do."

"DEATH TO THE OLD TAYLOR lol #havingwaytoomuchfun @taylorswift," Hudgens wrote alongside the clip.

The new look is quite a departure from the last time Hudgens was seen out in public: just one day prior at the VMAs on Sunday, August 27. For the MTV awards show, she wore a slick brunette bob with major volume. In addition to the stunning hair, styled by Chad Wood, she wore glittering red eyeshadow decked out with Swarovski crystals.

