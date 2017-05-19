Let's be real: There is nothing better than pulling off your jeans and sliding into a pair of roomy sweatpants. If the sweats are super cute and can be worn out and about, that's even better!

WENN.com

On that note, stars are just like Us! Take Vanessa Hudgens, who recently enjoyed a coffee outing in L.A. while wearing cozy pair of Lazypants sweats. The brand is a celebrity favorite, and has been worn by stars including Jennifer Lopez and Lily Donaldson.

Hudgens' Sunday, May 14, outfit included the brand's $105 cotton and fleece Parker Skinny pants and an oversized black hoodie, which she left open to reveal a sexy cutout sports bra. She finished her look with large round sunnies and a low ponytail.



Another celebrity who recently rocked the look: Khloé Kardashian! The reality star, 32, slipped into a pair of drop-crotch Lazypants while arriving at LAX. The style retails for $114. Alessandra Ambrosio has also been spotted in the brand, which also offers loungewear for men and kids.

