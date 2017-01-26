Annie Leibovitz exclusively for Vanity Fair

Talent overload. The 2017 Vanity Fair Hollywood issue is here — and it's a knockout. The cover, shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, features an all-female lineup of stars including Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Amy Adams and Lupita Nyong'o.



La La Land's Stone, 28, who just scored a best actress Oscar nomination for her performance in the romantic musical, stuns in a cranberry-colored gown for the shoot.

Nyong'o, for her part, oozes elegance in an off-the-shoulder shimmery metallic dress. The 33-year-old Star Wars actress, still relatively new to Hollywood, won the best supporting actress Oscar for her work in 12 Years a Slave in 2014.

Portman, 35, and Arrival's Adams, 42, keep it glam in shades of pink. In a separate photo from the shoot, the pregnant Jackie star — who will be up against Stone at the Academy Awards next month — channels Demi Moore's bare baby bump 1991 VF spread.



Several other actresses are a part of the issue's cover foldout, such as newcomer Ruth Negga, Dakota Johnson, Greta Gerwig, Aja Naomi King, Janelle Monáe and sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning.



Last year, Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda and Cate Blanchett covered the issue. Clad in black, the women were joined by fellow stars Brie Larson — who went on to win best actress for Room — Diane Keaton, Alicia Vikander, Charlotte Rampling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Helen Mirren, Saoirse Ronan and Nyong'o.

