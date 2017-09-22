Shut it down! The Versace show just won Milan Fashion Week, thanks to an epic appearance from ‘90s supermodels and icons Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, Carla Bruni and Helena Christensen.

The stunners all wore matching gold chainmail dresses and closed the show hand-in-hand with designer Donatella Versace as the late George Michael’s “Freedom” blasted for a catwalk moment that’s sure to go down in fashion history. The show featured prints from her late brother Gianni Versace’s collection from 1991 to 1995, and the finale was a tribute to reenact one of the most iconic moments from his 1991 show, when four supermodels walked arm in arm on the runway as George Michael watched from the front row.



“The silhouettes are all new because the shapes from those days look dated today,” Donatella revealed at a pre-show press conference. “Except the leggings. Everyone loves the leggings again. The models like Gigi and Bella [Hadid] are always asking me where they can get the nineties Versace leggings.”



While the OG supermodels were the buzz of the show, current models of the moment were representing too. Cindy’s daughter Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Candice Swanepoel and Doutzen Kroes all strutted during the Versace show as well.



Donatella revealed it was just like old times backstage before the show with supermodels, who are mostly in their late 40s (Crawford is 51). “They have a green room each, but they are running in and out of each other’s rooms all day. And because they walk the runway together they are arguing about who gets to go in the middle, just like the old days,” Versace shared.



Naomi won the coveted center spot, but really, we all won by getting to witness this magical moment!

