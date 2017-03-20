Angel of the sea! Victoria's Secret just launched its newest fragrance, the island-inspired Very Sexy Now, just in time for summer, with Angel Sara Sampaio chosen to be the stunning face of the scent. Check out Stylish's exclusive peek at the ad's sexy campaign video above!

"Fragrance is a huge part of the Victoria's Secret brand, and being chosen to be the face of a fragrance is a big deal," Sampaio, 25, exclusively tells Stylish.

Courtesy Victoria's Secret

But of all the fragrances, the Portuguese model is so happy that this one is hers. "It feels so me!" she says. "I love being on the islands and on the beach and being tanned and near the ocean, so for me it feels like a perfect fit. And, of course, I love the way it smells. It's sweet and fruity — perfect for summer."

Courtesy Victoria's Secret

You May Also Like Where to Buy GRLFRND Denim, The Brand Victoria's Secret Models Are Wearing

Sampaio also shared a trick with Stylish for making your scent last: "Spray it on your neck and under your hair. That way, every time you move your hair, the fragrance floats around you."

And that's not the only thing she dished. Sampaio happily shared her five favorite beauty products with Stylish — you know, the things she uses to help her look like that.



Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30

"The brand also has a matte version, but I like this one because it makes my skin look dewy," Sampaio says. "I don't really love foundation, so I rely on this." ($45, sephora.com)

Benefit Cosmetics Dandelion Shy Beam Matte Highlighter

"It's my absolute favorite highlighter," the model shares. ($26, sephora.com)

Shiseido Eyelash Curler

Sampaio says, "I always have this with me!" ($20, ulta.com)



CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Mascara

"It's just so good!" Sampaio tells Stylish. "I love CoverGirl mascaras." ($9, ulta.com)

Victoria's Secret Velvet Matte Cream Lip Stain

"I'm obsessed!" the brunette beauty says. "I've been using the color Adored. It's light pink and very pretty. I wear it all the time." ($14, victoriassecret.com)

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.