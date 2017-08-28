Getty Images (2)

Dare to bare! “Being in the spotlight, I think it’s important to look put together and maintain a nice persona. My look is something that I definitely think about,” Hailey Baldwin has said. “Sure, there are times when I’m out in sweats, but I never want to look sloppy. My inspiration comes from models like Claudia Schiffer and Christy Turlington Burns; they always look amazing. I want to be like that in my career.” If by “nice persona” she means super-sexy vixen, the 20-year-old model didn’t disappoint at the 2017 MTV VMAs on Sunday, August 27 — she wore not one, but two revealing jumpsuits that left little to the imagination.

First up: Zuhair Murad’s sparkling silver ensemble from the Fall 2017 runway paired with silver hoop earrings and a diamond choker necklace. Says Baldwin: “I think if I was going to be someone for a day I would want to be a performer, someone big, like Rihanna. I’d want to feel the energy of being on stage. I’ve always found that interesting.”

A few minutes later, the evening’s presenter switched into a lacy black Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture getup — complete with knee-high velvet boots and matching high-rise briefs. But Baldwin, who never shies away from revealing skin on and off the red carpet, says she knows when to draw the line. “There’s definitely a time when (shorts) are too short,” she has said. “Right at the bottom of your butt cheeks is where you can cut if off, because I think it’s cute when you can see a little bit, especially when you’re wearing them to the beach.”

