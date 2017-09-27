Keeping it simple! When it comes to beauty, Eva Longoria knows a thing or two and she’s not afraid to share her secrets. The actress opened up to Us Weekly about her beauty inspiration, the best beauty advice she’s ever gotten and that one product she will never leave home without. Watch the video above!

Beauty Products She Won’t Leave Home Without

Stay away, sun! Longoria, 42, is all about protecting her skin. “I use sunblock in everything. I put it on as a moisturizer; I put it on in my tinted moisturizer. I’m a big sunblock proponent.”

Morning Makeup Routine

The L’Oreal spokesmodel keeps it simple saying that it’s all about moisturizing and sunblock, but if she’s headed out for a meeting, “I’ll put on my foundation and mascara and bronzer.”

Beauty Inspiration

“My mom. I love how simple my mom is in her routine,” Longoria told Us. “She always taught me how to take care of my skin, how to put on cream, always put it up, up, up, don’t put it down. So I always associate skincare and beauty with my family.”

The Best Beauty Advice I’ve Ever Gotten

Longoria says that while she has “received so much advice over the years” she advises “less is more when it comes to makeup.”

“So many times especially brides or women on their wedding day, they go on with this crazy face of makeup and they don’t wear makeup in their life,” the Desperate Housewives alum said. “And their wedding photos are like who is that? Just be true to who you are in your beauty routine.”

Longoria encourages people to show off their beauty style on social media. The actress has launched the Kiss This 4 MBC campaign, which aims to raise research funds and support for women living with metastatic breast cancer.



“I got involved because my sister had breast cancer. We caught it early and it was in an early stage and she’s now in remission,” the Texas native told Us. “There’s a call to action, post a selfie, post a boomerang hashtag kissthisformbc and they will donate $10 for every post.”

To find out more of Longoria’s beauty secrets, watch the video above!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.