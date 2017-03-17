In 2000, Tamera Mowry made herself completely transparent on the red carpet — not that she meant to! The Real cohost, 38, confessed to Stylish that it was only after she hit the red carpet at that year's NAACP Image Awards that she realized her gown was see-through — and that she didn't have a bra on. Watch the video above to see Mowry recall the cringeworthy experience in the latest installment of Stylish's Red Carpet Disasters series.

“Now I know why everyone was smiling,” admits the mom of Ariah, 20 months, and Aden, 4 (with husband Adam Housley).

Luckily, Mowry found a silver lining to the mishap: “The good news is that it happened when I was very young and they were very perky and pretty."

The Sister, Sister star poked fun at another one of her looks from her younger years on Instagram last month. “Good Lord almighty look at my hair,” Mowry captioned a throwback photo she posted with her twin sister Tia on February 23. In the shot, Tamera had her hair pulled back with small strands sticking up from the back.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

It sounds like the younger Tamera could use a few tips from the fashion and beauty blog the Disney Channel alum maintains today. Readers can find everything from spring dress suggestions and how to wear sparkles during the holiday season to DIY hair masks and skincare secrets on her site, which also includes healthy living, family and home decor sections.

