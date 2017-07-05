Attention folks who can never make their minds up on a nail polish color: LeChat's Dare to Wear Mood Colors now allow you to wear two completely different colors at once. Temperature changes make these presto-chango shades (available in both regular polish and in a gel formula) shift from one bold color to another.

Stylish tried out one new offering called Twilight Skies in gel ($12.50). Check out the photos to see the hue-switching magic in action!

Courtesy Beth Shapouri

This lacquer starts as a solid purple in cool temperatures.

Courtesy Beth Shapouri

But a quick dip in warm water turns them vivid pink instantly.



Courtesy Beth Shapouri

As both your body heat and the temperature around you changes through the day, so does the color on your nails, swinging from all-one-shade to French-tipped to a soft fade to one solid hue. It makes for a fun surprise every time you glance at your hands!



Courtesy Beth Shapouri

Courtesy Beth Shapouri

Time lapse: 2 minutes.

And Twilight Skies is just one combo — there are 46 more shades pairings to choose from in cream, frost and glitter finishes. Heads Up: A UV light is needed if you opt to get the gel formula, but all the colors are also available in a regular polish ($5.75) for a less fussy application process.

Our verdict: This is one cool way to mix things up for summer!



