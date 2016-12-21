Courtesy Nick Barose

What do you give the girl who has access to $1,500 facials, $2,000 manicures and $10,000 laser treatments this holiday season? One-of-a-kind beauty products that deliver, duh. Lucky for Us, they’re all 100 percent affordable so we, too, can partake in this oh-so-beautiful bounty. Celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose checks his list twice, then shares his top picks for clients Lupita Nyong’o, Rachel Weisz, Winona Ryder and more! Read on for some last-minute gifting inspiration.

For Lupita Nyong'o (above)

"The Illuminage Sleeping Beauty Deluxe Set includes a satin mask and pillowcase, which are saviors during long flights because they feel heavenly on skin!” Barose tells Stylish. ($75 for the set on sale, sephora.com)

For Gugu Mbatha-Raw



The makeup artist says, "Laura Mercier's Créme Brûlée Honey Bath leaves skin soft and supple after a bath. It’s the most relaxing way to end a long day.” ($45, shop.nordstrom.com)

For Tessa Thompson



“Use the biggest brush in Marc Jacobs’ Your Place or Mine? Five-Piece Brush Collection to powder and bronze, the foundation brush for the whole face and to apply concealer, the wide one on lids and to contour the nose, the pointy brush to create a smoked-out effect and the angled one to apply eyeliner and build on brows,” says Barose. ($135, sephora.com)

For Rachel Weisz



“Bergamot, basil and mandarin orange notes in the Verb candle from Ellis Brooklyn remind me of an exotic getaway somewhere warm,” he says. ($60, barneys.com)

For Kim Cattrall



“When it’s cold out, you need an extra step before putting on moisturizer,” the pro tells Stylish. "SK‑II’s Facial Treatment Essence improves firmness, boosts radiance and allows makeup to glide on smoothly.” ($290, macys.com)

For Amy Poehler



“I love wearing Lancôme’s Génefique Youth Activating Second Skin sheet mask as soon as I wake up,” says Barose. “If you put it in the fridge, it gets cold and helps depuff your face.” ($105 for five, lancome-usa.com)

For Winona Ryder

“Jouer’s Signature Fragrance Rollerball has a gentle, mellow gardenia scent that’s not aggressively floral,” he notes. ($42, birchbox.com)

For Uzo Aduba

He says: “Tatcha’s Indigo Soothing Silk Body Butter is so rich, you only need to use a tiny bit. It adds a nice sheen to legs and arms, and sinks into skin without feeling greasy or heavy.” ($48, tatcha.com)

