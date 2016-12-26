Say goodbye to 2016 in style! If you don’t know what to wear for the last day of the year — and, well, the first day of next year — then you’re in luck! Stylish has all the essentials you need to round out 2016 in your most stunning ensemble yet. Tune in to today’s Red Carpet Daily, presented by DirecTV, for New Year’s Eve style.

One of fall’s top trends has carried over into the winter: velvet! If you opt for that texture, slip on a — you guessed it! — slip dress for your evening. But of course, you can’t mention New Year’s Eve without mentioning sequins. If you don’t want to wear a completely blinged-out cocktail dress, try a more conservative option: a pencil skirt paired with a chunky sweater. Or just go shimmery with your accessories: a pair of metallic pumps or a glittery cross-body bag should do the trick.

Keep watching Red Carpet Daily for even more New Year’s Eve style.

Shop the Look: BCBG Max Azria Celestina sheer metallic lace dress ($269 on sale, bcbg.com); By Malene Birger sequin pencil skirt ($379, stylebop.com); Modcloth Shine Pairing miniskirt ($48 on sale, modcloth.com); Zara Ombré high-heel shoes ($70, zara.com); Old Navy pointy-toe lace-up flats ($16 on sale, oldnavy.gap.com); Baublebar asymmetrical pearl shower bib ($48, baublebar.com); Candie’s Elodie mini cross-body bag ($15 on sale, kohls.com); Fekkai Brilliant Glossing Diamond Shimmer Spray ($20, fekkai.com); Henri Bendel Beetle Buggy bobby pin ($14 on sale, henribendel.com); Kiss USA press-on nails (prices vary, kissusa.com)

(Wardrobe: Endless Summer)

