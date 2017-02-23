What do you do when you have to attend an A-list event without, say, a celebrity paycheck? If you're the ladies of Stylish — and you're off to the Oscars! — you head to Rent the Runway's first brick-and-mortar store in NYC. Watch the video to see Us Weekly video correspondent Christina Garibaldi find her Oscars dress!

Garibaldi, who will be on the red carpet with the stars at film's biggest fete of the year, met up with Sarah Tam, Rent the Runway's Head of Fashion, to talk the prettiest dresses and biggest trends. One of her faves? Top-to-bottom shimmer, as we saw on Beyoncé at the Grammys. In honor of Queen Bey, Garibaldi slipped into a blue sequined stunner by Jay Godfrey, complete with trendy cutouts (and rentable for $70 to 80!), and loved it — but she didn't stop there.

Our video correspondent also tested heavy embroidery, a la Lily Collins at the Golden Globes, and bold florals, which we've seen on so many stars, including Natalie Portman, Emma Stone and Duchess Kate. But to see what Garibaldi ultimately decided on, you have to watch the video above — so press play!

