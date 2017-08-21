Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

She got it from her mama! Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West, has clearly inherited her mom's passion for all things cosmetics. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, has revealed on numerous occasions that her 4-year-old loves playing with makeup (and has even tried contouring!), but that doesn't mean she's allowed to wear it out of the house on a regular basis. In fact, the KKW Beauty maven recently shared what age North will be allowed to start wearing makeup.

Kardashian, who also has 20-month-old son Saint (with husband Kanye West), dished on her daughter's relationship with beauty products in a YouTube tutorial for her new Powder Contour and Highlight Kit with influencer Desi Perkins. During filming, the tot is in the room playing with an iPad off-camera and Kardashian periodically checks in with her.

@kimkardashian x @desiperkins makeup tutorial is now live on Desi’s YouTube channel! New Powder Contour and Highlight Kits coming 08.22 to KKWBEAUTY.COM A post shared by KKWBEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on Aug 16, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

"Hey North, do you want to do my makeup next?" the reality star quips at one point.

Then, Perkins chimes in, "Speaking of North, what age do you think you'll start letting her wear makeup?"

"Probably 12," responds Kardashian, adding "that's when I started to get into it."

In fact, the contour queen revealed that her formal training with makeup began at a very young age. "When I was like 14, my dad got me makeup lessons," she shares of her late father Robert. She even credits these classes for molding her beauty tastes into what they are today. "They videotaped it and showed us how to put on liner and lashes. They were really just into actually contouring concealer it was all like nude, monochromatic," she continues, "which is so my vibe and probably why I like the kind of makeup that I like."

