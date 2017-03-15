Rain to sun ☀️ @romeestrijd A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Mar 14, 2017 at 2:39pm PDT

Some pretty good jeans! Take a cue from your favorite Victoria's Secret models and add GRLFRND Denim onto your radar. The vintage-influenced denim brand uses comfortable fabrics that hug the body in the right areas, making it a staple for every woman's closet. It's no wonder that Taylor Hill, Romee Strijd, Josephine Skriver and Elsa Hosk all took to Instagram to show off their different styles.

Hill and Strijd were seemingly twinning in their white lacy tops, the two besties chose varying bottoms to complete their overall looks. Hill sported the GRLFRND Cindy High-Rise Short and Strijd chose to wear the GRLFRND x REVOLVE Eva A-Frame Gusset Skirt.

bye miami. 😁 A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Mar 15, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

Skriver was all smiles as she posed for a solo shot rocking the same shorts that Hill wore, but opted for a crisp white wash.



This @victoriassecret slip dress💎💎💎💎 A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on Mar 15, 2017 at 5:59am PDT

Hosk switched it up choosing to rock a soft denim top paired with a white slip dress. It's safe to say that each of the women wore the line stylishly, which is available now at REVOLVE.

