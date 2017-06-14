Earning their stripes! Rita Ora recently stepped out in a black-and-white striped ensemble that bore a strong resemblance to Robin Thicke's memorable 2013 MTV VMA's "Blurred Lines" performance outfit. Stylish lined up the looks so you can weigh in and tell Us: Who wore it best? Check out the photos below and be sure to vote in our poll!

Ora redefined fly when she arrived at London's Heathrow airport on Wednesday, June 14. The British singer, 26, made no effort to blend in by selecting a vertical-striped track suit, which she paired with a baby blue blazer. Ora finished her flashy look with a Charlotte Simone beret, large sunglasses, a black and blue checked purse and white sneakers.

INSTARimages.com; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Four years earlier, it was Thicke, 40, who first brought back Beetlejuice stripes when he delivered his headline-making performance of "Blurred Lines" at the 2013 MTV VMAs with Miley Cyrus. For the statement-making outfit, the pop star, who is the son of the late Growing Pains actor Alan Thicke, paired a black-and-white striped blazer with a matching pair of slacks. He also wore a black V-neck shirt, a long chain, aviator-style sunglasses and black sneakers to the awards show.

If we may weigh in, both looks, er, blur the line between fashion-forward and fashion fail. But we want to know: Do you think one star pulled off the look better than the other? Vote in our poll below to let Us know if Ora or Thicke wore the Beetlejuice stripes best!

