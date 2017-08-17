Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Here at Stylish, we strongly oppose the notion that being a "cat lady" is even the slightest bit negative. So we couldn't have been more excited to see two fashion-forward celebrities who proudly wore the title on their sleeves — literally!



Molly Sims and Beth Stern both found the purr-fect article of clothing to put their love of all things feline on full display: a Bengal cat-print mididress by Dolce & Gabbana.

Stern, 45, was the first to rock the $2,745 frock, which features a round neck, elbow-length flared sleeves and stunning kitty motifs throughout. Appropriately promoting the Hallmark Channel's cat adoption special, Meow Madness, on Good Day New York on April 3, 2017, she belted the dress with a tan band and slipped on matching pumps.

"[Dolce & Gabbana] made a bunch of different ones last season and I waited until the end of the season when the dresses were on sale, and bought a bunch of them," the animal rights activist told the show about her eye-catching outfit. (The label does sell a variety of similar feline-print fashion, including a $4,695 chiffon gown and $345 tank.)

The 44-year-old model-actress was the second to slip into the sweet dress, which she paired with strappy black stiletto sandals, at an NYC luncheon on Wednesday, August 16.

"Back in #NYC! Loved spending the afternoon at the @mitoqnz luncheon in my new 😻 dress!" she posted on Instagram the same day, showing off her frock, which she paired with a ponytail with a fishtail braid, simple eye makeup and a punchy pink lip.

If you're asking Us, both ladies totally nailed their cat getups, but we want to know what you think: who wore it best? Tell Us by voting in our poll below!

